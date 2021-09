Newkirk Firefighters responded to a report of a train on fire traveling north through Newkirk Saturday night. The Newkirk Fire Department was notified about the burning train at around 9:09 p.m. Deputies were able to get the train stopped north of Home Road. Fortunately, the train was stopped in a good position where NFD could access from Home Road and back the fire engine in there and stage the tanker on Highway 77 next to the train.