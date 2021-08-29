2022 Winter Olympics Tournament Field Set

As the Tokyo Games unfold, countdown has started for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics in less than 5 years. Coima SGR and their partners Covivio and Prada Holding have recently announced that the international architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill won the competition for the design of the Olympic Village for the 2026 Games, as part of the updated Posta Romana rail yard master plan. The project is done in collaboration with the Milano-Cortina Foundation, the Municipality of Milano, and the Lombardy Region. It comprises a vast green park, two renovated historic structures, and six new residential buildings that will house athletes during the Olympics. Once the hockey games, skiing and skating competitions of Olympian athletes are over, the spaces will be reused.