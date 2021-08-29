Cancel
Terry Hunter reviews FREE GUY

By Terry Hunter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is out, and Damien alumnus Jacob Batalon is back to reprise his role as Spidey's best friend. The new movie RESPECT is a biopic that shows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s singing career. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson stars as the the popular “Queen of Soul.” Franklin passed away in 2018 at the age of 76, but before her death, she made it clear that she wanted Jennifer Hudson to play her in this movie. And Hudson’s spectacular performance shows what a good choice that was. RESPECT is the best movie biopic I’ve seen since BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY in 2016. RESPECT tells a rather conventional story of a star overcoming great obstacles to achieve success, but the movie contains lots more music than the typical biopic of a great singer. And Jennifer Hudson sings her heart out. (only in theaters)

