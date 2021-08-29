Cancel
Southington, CT

Calvanese Foundation Fundraiser Creates Brand Showcase

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th annual Calvanese Foundation Beer & Wine Festival at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on July 8 benefited the Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals in the Southington community through donations to charitable causes, organizations and schools. Co-sponsored by Southington’s Worldwide Wine & Spirits, the event featured samples of beer, wine and spirits from more than 40 vendors. Guests paired beverage tastes with food by the Aqua Turf Club, Blackie’s, Crispy Melty by Casseus, Hot Taco Street Kitchen, Smokin’ with Chris and more. The Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, a 501(c)(3) since 1996, honors the legacy of the late Joe and Kay Calvanese, who founded the Aqua Turf Club, and their longstanding commitment to community.

#Beer#Tacos#Food Drink#Beverages#Charity#The Aqua Turf Club#Worldwide Wine Spirits#Crispy Melty
