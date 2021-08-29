Cancel
Alabama player arrested and charged with DUI

By Lance Dawe
Alabama outside linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was charged with a DUI and arrested after being involved in an accident on Alabama’s campus late Saturday night. Three vehicles were involved in the accident but no one was injured. Robinson was taken to jail after failing a sobriety test.

He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County jail Sunday morning. His bail was set at $1,000, per 247Sports.

It will be interesting to see how Saban handles this. Nobody calls out his leadership on these matters, including Auburn Twitter apparently. It’s hard to imagine what Harsin would do if a player did something similar.

