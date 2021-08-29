Report: Critical topics in Vietnam and Ethiopia’s food systems-related policies: An exploratory policy review
The Platforms for Healthier Diets project examines the role of platforms in strengthening and/or supporting scaling up and anchoring food system transformations for healthier diets. In this study, researchers explore the connection between existing multi-stakeholder platforms which are active in the nutrition and food space, and current national policy agendas related to food systems in Ethiopia and Vietnam, focusing on how the policies and multi-stakeholder platforms conceptualized both food systems drivers and outcomes.www.cgiar.org
Comments / 0