Reggae icon and Dub pioneer Lee 'Scratch' Perry dies

Lee "Scratch" Perry's death is a massive loss on many levels, but perhaps the most overwhelming aspect of it is realizing how much a single person can transform music on the whole. There have been numerous books, films, and other media documenting the Jamaican producer's biographical information, so I'll keep that to a minimum, but for those unaware; Lee Perry was born Rainford Hugh Perry in Kendal, Jamaica in 1936. By his teenage years he had left school and started recording reggae and ska tracks for various labels, eventually launching his own label, studio, and solo career by the late ‘60s. Perry, nicknamed "Scratch," or "The Upsetter," developed a one-of-a-kind production sound that graced not just a wide swath of landmark reggae records, but also breathed weird life into productions from rock and punk acts. He was active without stopping for for over sixty years, and before he died at age 85 on August 29, 2021, his boundless creative approach helped lay the foundation for many tangents of reggae, as well as what germinated into hip hop, electronic music, post-punk, noise, and much more. Modern pop production is still catching up to ideas Perry played with decades earlier. Even if you've never heard a note of music Lee Perry was involved with, the odds are good that you're a fan of something that stems from ground he broke.