Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse reopens separate COVID-19 testing site in response to increasing local spread

winonaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. —The dedicated COVID-19 testing site at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will reopen, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31. The La Crosse testing site is at the corner of 10th and Market streets. Patients from the La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen areas should schedule an appointment through Patient Online Services or by calling 507-293-9525 prior to arrival. Testing is available by appointment only.

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Health
City
Holmen, WI
La Crosse, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Mayo Clinic#Health Clinics#Patient Online Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
Glynn County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings. A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy