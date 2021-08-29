Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse reopens separate COVID-19 testing site in response to increasing local spread
LA CROSSE, Wis. —The dedicated COVID-19 testing site at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will reopen, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31. The La Crosse testing site is at the corner of 10th and Market streets. Patients from the La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen areas should schedule an appointment through Patient Online Services or by calling 507-293-9525 prior to arrival. Testing is available by appointment only.winonaradio.com
