Will more St. Louis restaurant owners require that customers be vaccinated? —Bill S., St. Louis. We touched on this topic a few weeks ago, when local chef/restaurateur Ben Poremba announced that guests wishing to dine indoors at his restaurants would be required to be vaccinated (using the honor system). A few days later, acclaimed restaurateur and Union Square Hospitality Group owner Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, upped the ante by requiring all guests to show proof that they are fully vaccinated by showing a COVID-19 vaccine card or digital facsimile.