Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunseith, ND

One dead, one injured after rollover in north-central North Dakota

Jamestown Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNSEITH, N.D. — One woman died and another suffered serious injuries in a rollover of a recreational off-highway vehicle Saturday, Aug. 28, near Dunseith, North Dakota. According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. 6 miles northwest of Dunseith. While traveling on a minimum-maintenance road overgrown with grass, the driver of the 2021 Polaris RZR, Kimberly Hodell, 21, of St. John, North Dakota, lost control. The vehicle overturned, and both Hodell and a passenger, Shaylan Charboneau, 23, of Belcourt, North Dakota, were ejected. Hodell died at the scene; Charboneau was transported by ambulance to Quentin Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt with serious injuries.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunseith, ND
State
North Dakota State
Dunseith, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Belcourt, ND
Dunseith, ND
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Polaris#The Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across northeast

At least 46 people across the northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov.Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy