Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

University Of Pittsburgh Warns Students To Be Careful Amid Uptick In Crime In The South Side

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmCqg_0bgZleXc00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the fall semester begins at the University of Pittsburgh, Pitt Police and university officials are warning that certain areas of Pittsburgh may be unsafe for students.

The South Side, among other neighborhoods, is a popular destination for students at universities in and around downtown Pittsburgh for its restaurant and bar scene.

But Pitt officials said last week that there has been a recent rise in “violent crime” in the city, particularly the South Side, which now is being heavily monitored by the City of Pittsburgh Police and other public safety personnel.

“As students return for the fall semester, the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management wants to be sure students are aware of the recent violent criminal activity, road closures and increased police presence in the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh,” Pitt Police wrote in a notice. “In several cases, the violence has involved firearms. Therefore, while the City of Pittsburgh Police work diligently and coordinate efforts to help solve these issues, students are discouraged from participating in nightlife activities in that neighborhood.”

“Recent incidents in the South Side neighborhood remind us just how important it is to stay alert and stay safe when exploring the city,” Pitt Student Affairs tweeted.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#Kdka Tv News Staff#Pitt Police#Pitt Student Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police, Vitalant Holding Blood Drive In Officer Calvin Hall’s Honor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are partnering with Vitalant to hold a blood drive in honor of fallen Officer Calvin Hall. The bureau says vaccinated and unvaccinated people can donate. Vitalant is following CDC protocols and masks must be worn. Donors should also have proper ID at appointments. You can learn about how to donate below:
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Families Protest Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet Before First Day Of School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the last night of summer vacation, some parents called for a vote of “no confidence” in Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet. The group picketed outside the district’s administration building in Oakland on Thursday. The group blames Hamlet for families moving out of the district. (Photo Credit: KDKA) They also said they are angry over the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission finding that Hamlet committed ethics violations with expenses and time off for trips. “We’ve given Dr. Hamlet a chance,” said protest organizer Abbie Campsie. “He’s had five years as superintendent, and I don’t think there is really any reason to continue to have him.” “That little bit of money they’re talking about, having contracts and friends, I don’t know what that’s about. But so far, no one has accused him of a crime – not a one,” said Rick Adams, former PPS board member. The commission found Superintendent Hamlet violated the ethics code with expenses that should have been returned to district coffers. Hamlet embraced the commission’s findings, saying they cleared him of wrongdoing.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Some McKeesport School District Students Could Be Left Without A Bus Ride To School On Friday

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – The school buses are getting last-minute touch-ups before hitting the road on Friday for Pittsburgh Public Schools. “We are just getting creative and trying to maximize all of our routes on the road,” said PPS Transportation Director Megan Patton. After weeks of overcoming bus driver shortages, only 294 students will be without a ride. “As we get additional drivers cleared and trained, the process is going to be a lot smoother moving forward than it might be the first couple weeks,” Patton said. Those new drivers may not actually be new, just new to the district. McKeesport Superintendent Dr. Mark...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Strange Smell Permeating The Air In Several Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in McKees Rocks, Neville Island, and other neighborhoods around the city of Pittsburgh have been complaining about a strange smell in the air. Allegheny County tells KDKA the source of the smell is coming from the Neville Chemical Company on Neville Island. When KDKA first called the plant, the guard at the front gate said they were working on it. A supervisor said he’d call back, but he never did. In an update provided by the Allegheny County Health Department, they said the odor appeared to be a result of a weather inversion. Throughout the morning, viewers emailed and...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Ida’s Impact: Cleanup Underway After Remnants Of Storm Cause Widespread Flooding, Damage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants pushed through Western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and through Wednesday. As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally. SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES: Flooding and heavy damage have prompted delays, closures and dismissals. Stay up to date on the list at KDKA.com/closings. Thursday Updates 4:21 p.m. —...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders In Allegheny County Applaud New School Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our area is still seeing higher rates of COVID-19 among children. Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the case numbers are increasing among kids ages 5 to 11. That is why county leaders applauded the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order for masks to be required in schools. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said case numbers have been lower in schools that are mandating masks. “We want to keep schools open,” Fitzgerald said. “We obviously want to have the kids in school, which they haven’t been able to do in many cases, over the last year and a half.” The statewide mask mandate in schools goes into effect Tuesday.
EducationPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

What Happens If A District Ignores The School Mask Mandate?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With some school officials questioning the state’s mandatory school mask mandate taking effect next Tuesday, KDKA asked Jon Delano, who is also an attorney, to examine the mandate and what could happen if a school district ignores it. Many school solicitors agree that the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Act gives the health secretary authority to issue a mask mandate to control the spread of a communicable disease. While there are some issues, ignoring the mask mandate is not one of them. “Those school districts that have disregarded an order from the Department of Health open themselves to significant...
California StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters From Pittsburgh Meeting Up With California Firefighters For Memorial Bike Ride

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters met up with firefighters from California for quite a bike ride. They’re traveling from the North Shore to New York City. The firefighters from California are 33 days into a journey that began along the San Francisco bay. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans, including more than 300 firefighters. “To share that with the families that still deal with it every day,” said Darrell Sales, the Bay2Brooklyn Ride organizer, “We want to make sure that they know that we remember them.” On Thursday night, they spent the night in Pittsburgh, and on Friday, they’ll head to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Says 650 Students Fall Into ‘Seat Gap’ Amid Transportation Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Classes in Pittsburgh Public Schools begin Friday, but the district still has a problem with transportation. The district said it has nearly 650 students who fall into what they’re calling a “seat gap.” That is down from 11,000 earlier this summer. Those families are asked if they can provide transportation for their students, the district will reimburse travel costs.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Get Them Started Off Right’: Pittsburgh Promise To Hand Out Sustainable Backpacks To 1,600 Sixth Graders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the new school year kicks off Friday for Pittsburgh Public Schools, students transitioning to middle school will be getting a backpack stuffed with supplies. The “We Have Your Back(pack)” project is a group effort to provide 1,600 sixth graders with the supplies they need for a successful academic year. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “The transition from fifth to sixth grade is a hard one; it’s a rite of passage of sorts. But, also, we have plenty of evidence, lots of research that clearly confirms the fact that a student’s performance in the sixth grade is a great...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Department Shuts Down Subway Shop In Oakland

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The health department has shut down a Subway sandwich shop in Oakland. A closure notice was put on the door of the restaurant near the Carnegie Museum on South Craig Street. Inspectors reported that water was leaking from the vents and into the food preparation area. The store also had an expired permit and no certified food production manager.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Student Trapped On Shaler School Bus In Rising Flood Waters Describes Frantic Scene: ‘Everyone Was Screaming’

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — KDKA talked exclusively to a Shaler Area High School student who was trapped on a school bus in rising flood waters along Seavey Road. The road flooded after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. All 41 people, including the 40 students, on the bus were safely rescued. (Photo Credit: Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook( “Everyone was screaming,” said senior Paige Klinefelter. “I was trying to tell everybody to calm down. I just kept looking at the water, and I felt it was going to get higher and higher.” The students were trapped inside the bus for...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Officials Warn Of High Water Conditions Through Labor Day Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is telling people who are hitting the water for Labor Day to use caution. With all of the rain, it means the rivers are running high and there could be a lot of debris in there. The commission says to expect high water conditions through the Labor Day weekend. The Pittsburgh International Airport recorded 3.3 inches of rain over two days — which is usually the average rainfall for the entire month of September. The best way to stay safe is to remember that if you look at the water and decide it wouldn’t be safe to swim in, it’s not safe to boat in either. The commission always says to wear a personal floatation device.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

New 445-Spot Parking Garage To Open This Weekend On North Shore

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new parking garage is coming to the North Shore. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Champions Garage is ready to open. It is off of General Robinson Street next to the Home Plate Rotunda of PNC Park. It opens Saturday for Pitt’s game against the University of Massachusetts. It will cost $20 to park for Pitt games, $15 for Pirates games and $40 for Steelers games. The garage holds 445 cars.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County Woman Surrenders On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Lawrence County woman is facing charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Julia Jeanette Sizer of Ellwood City surrendered Thursday morning on multiple charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. (Photo: FBI) According to court documents, Sizer entered the Capitol 8 minutes after the “original surge” forced their way through the door and stayed in the Senate Press Gallery foyer for less than 3 minutes before leaving the building. The FBI says she wasn’t observed on surveillance footage causing damage, stealing anything or hurting anyone. She was identified after someone called the FBI and said they had footage of Sizer allegedly inside the Capitol. She’s scheduled to appear before a judge by video conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Mon Wharf To Reopen On Friday Morning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good news for drivers heading downtown on Friday morning, the Mon Wharf will reopen for parking. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that based on the current Ohio River forecast they would be able to reopen. The Mon Wharf had been closed due to flooding from the heavy rains earlier in the week.
KidsPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Keeping Kids Safe As They Return To The Classroom Amid The Emerging Delta Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some school districts in our area have barely started in-person instruction and already have had to close because of positive COVID cases. Just this week, the state announced mandated mask-wearing in schools starting September 7th. KDKA spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Matthew Moffa, who says the Delta variant was a game-changer, and one reason why we’re seeing cases go up in children. He also said that the mask mandate is huge because kids don’t have any other way to protect themselves. Wearing a mask does not provide 100% protection, but doctors say they help immensely and the...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Signs Executive Order Allowing Fentanyl Test Strips

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto signed an executive order Tuesday allowing the possession and use of fentanyl test strips. The City of Pittsburgh is adopting a policy to not arrest people who have or distribute fentanyl test strips for harm reduction purposes. The Mayor’s Office says fentanyl test strips have been proven to prevent overdoses by allowing users to identify the presence of fentanyl in drugs. Pointing to a recent study from the City of Pittsburgh Office of Community Health and Safety, the Mayor’s Office says there’s been an increased presence of fentanyl in drugs like heroin, cocaine and meth in the greater Pittsburgh area. “While fentanyl has been present in the heroin supply for several years in this region, there are increasing reports of other, non-opioid drugs that have been cut with or contaminated by fentanyl,” the report says. Peduto signed the order on Overdose Awareness Day.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,816 New Cases, 90 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the first time since April, the state is reporting over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,816 new coronavirus cases and 90 additional deaths on Thursday. This brings the statewide total to 1,308,284 cases and 28,325 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,858 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 481 patients are in ICUs. The state says 12,221,940 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,983,128 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 66% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy