Caused by a missile: explosion in Kabul

An explosion has gone off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Associated Press reporting a witness says several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people. The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. Fox News reporting it was a suicide bomber attack and gunfire broke out in the area with 3 U.S. Marines injured in the attack. Fox News also reporting a second explosion at a hotel near a Kabul near the airport.