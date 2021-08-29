Caused by a missile: explosion in Kabul

Hell breaks loose at Kabul airport. And in the midst of it all, a German officer stood for almost two weeks, battling chaos and despair. The fight is difficult to win, time is running out. But as long as it goes on in Kabul, every life counts. Tens of thousands of people are trying to flee the Taliban terrorist militias, which have fallen into the hands of the Afghan capital, defenseless and defenseless. The Taliban have defeated the West. NATO suffers the worst defeat in its history, America is experiencing its second Vietnam. As the world saw photos of people seeking protection desperately hung from a taking off US plane, a small group of men and women from Germany set out to save those who could still be saved in Kabul : German Embassy employees and the people who had worked as local helpers for the Bundeswehr, German police forces and development aid organizations, some politicians, human rights activists and journalists.
