Elite N.J. team sent to Alabama to assist in Hurricane Ida rescue, recovery efforts

By Katie Kausch
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Rescue workers from New Jersey are in Alabama to help with rescue and recovery efforts as Hurricane Ida makes its way inland. Forty-five members of New Jersey Task Force 1 were sent to an Alabama staging area awaiting assignment as the hurricane makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, New Jersey state Office of Emergency Management Sgt. Joseph Walsh told NJ Advance Media. Thirty-five of them are in “technically skilled positions,” and the other ten are ground support personnel.

