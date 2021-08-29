Sirhan Sirhan, eligible for parole since 1972, may finally be released

I urge you to deny the application for parole of Sirhan Sirhan because of the nature of his crime, his motivations and lack of remorse. Sirhan has admitted he killed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in retribution for Kennedy’s support for Israel. He is an admitted political assassin who must never be released from prison. The nature of his crime – the murder of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – was also an act of terrorism against every man, woman and child in our country. By taking Robert Kennedy from us, Sirhan destroyed the rights of an entire generation to determine with their vote whether America would take an alternative course in Vietnam, civil rights, social justice, and the war on poverty, among many other political issues and with the destruction of those rights, the hopes and aspirations of millions for a more peaceful, just society.