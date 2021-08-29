Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Sirhan Sirhan, eligible for parole since 1972, may finally be released

raleighnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968 has been recommended for parole. Sirhan, a Christian, was convicted of slaying Kennedy, however, there is considerable evidence that he was not responsible for the...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Person
Sirhan Sirhan
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parole Board#Christian#Palestinian#Jordanian#Cia#The Washington Post#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Sirhan Sirhan should not be granted parole

I urge you to deny the application for parole of Sirhan Sirhan because of the nature of his crime, his motivations and lack of remorse. Sirhan has admitted he killed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in retribution for Kennedy’s support for Israel. He is an admitted political assassin who must never be released from prison. The nature of his crime – the murder of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – was also an act of terrorism against every man, woman and child in our country. By taking Robert Kennedy from us, Sirhan destroyed the rights of an entire generation to determine with their vote whether America would take an alternative course in Vietnam, civil rights, social justice, and the war on poverty, among many other political issues and with the destruction of those rights, the hopes and aspirations of millions for a more peaceful, just society.
Los Angeles, CAsmobserved.com

California Parole Board Votes to Release Sirhan Sirhan, Who Shot and Killed Robert F. Kennedy in 1968

8/27: The California Parole Board has voted to release Sirhan Sirhan, the man who shot and killed RFK in 1968. AdvertisementLos Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has decided not to oppose Sirhan's release, and did not send a prosecutor to oppose a hearing this week. Gascon, a progressive, believes that everyone deserves a second chance, and in any case Sirhan does not represent a threat to the public, being 77 years old.
U.S. Politicscommonwealthmagazine.org

Witnessing history at the Sirhan parole hearing

THE 1960s marked a profound change in the American psyche. Gone was the optimism of the post-World War II era as Americans began to embrace a profound distrust of their political and government systems. It was a decade marred by civil unrest and punctuated by three high profile political assassinations: that of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, and the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
U.S. Politicsdavisvanguard.org

Sunday Commentary: I’m for Releasing Sirhan Sirhan

On Friday, the parole board, after the prosecutors in Los Angeles did not oppose parole, recommended parole after 15 previous decisions to deny release for the famed Robert F. Kennedy assassinator. Easy for me to say, I wasn’t born until four years after RFK was killed, but as a student...
Winston-salem, NCraleighnews.net

'Detained N Carolina shooter who killed student in school'

Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Police of the US state of North Carolina said they had detained a suspect in the school shooting that left one student dead. The incident took place on Wednesday at a school in the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a result of the shooting, one student was hospitalized and died of the sustained injuries.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy