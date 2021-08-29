Cancel
Military

“The attack was not the last”

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis attack was not the last, ”said Joe Biden – and indeed, just a day after the president said the US military carried out yet another strike against jihadists in Afghanistan. On Sunday afternoon, the Defense Ministry said there had been a drone attack on a car in Kabul that was loaded with explosives. An “immediate threat” to the city’s airport has been ruled out: Apparently, several suicide bombers from the terrorist group “Islamic State – Khorasan Province” (ISKP) were in the car. The “large secondary explosions” after the airstrike indicated that they had considerable quantities of explosives with them, a spokesman for the US Central Command said. So far, there has been no evidence of civilian casualties.

