IU volleyball wins all three matchups in first weekend of season

IU volleyball opened its 2021 season by participating in the Top Dawg Challenge in Indianapolis, where the team defeated three different schools in two days. When facing the University of Illinois Chicago on Friday, IU started out behind in the first set but regained the lead to win 27-25. The Hoosiers then went on to dominate the next two sets 25-17 and 25-12, respectively, highlighting talent in both the defense and offense.