Congress Votes

By Targeted News Service
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how Georgia’s members of Congress voted over the previous week. REVIEWING VOTING PRACTICES: The House has passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4) sponsored by Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala. The bill would change the criteria for federal review of changes to voting procedures by state and local governments by requiring those governments to seek federal preapproval, before making changes, if they are found to have violated voting rights too many times in the past 25 years. Sewell said of the need for greater federal oversight: “While literacy tests and poll taxes no longer exist, certain states and local jurisdictions have passed laws that are modern-day barriers to voting.” A bill opponent, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., called it “a radical and unprecedented federal power grab over state-administered elections under the guise of updating the Voting Rights Act of 1965.” The vote, on Aug. 24, was 219 yeas to 212 nays.

