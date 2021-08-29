Cancel
Evander Kane accuses wife Anna of assaulting him, gets restraining order

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Evander Kane has been going through an ugly divorce, and the San Jose Sharks star has now obtained a restraining order against his wife Anna. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kane was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month after he claimed Anna assaulted him on multiple occasions. Kane says the physical altercations began in 2019, when he claims his estranged wife once hit him “7-8 times in the face with her fist.” That was roughly a year after the two got married.

