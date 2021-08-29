Evander Kane accuses wife Anna of assaulting him, gets restraining order

After news broke that Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband Dell Curry in June, details are beginning to emerge about what went wrong. Per a new report from TMZ, Dell has accused Sonya of having an affair with former New England Patriot Steven Johnson. In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Dell alleges that Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.” Dell says Sonya has taken up residence with Johnson in Tennessee—an allegation she refutes—and should be denied alimony because of it.