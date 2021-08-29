Cancel
NFL

Report: Washington will start Fitzpatrick

By Jack Browne
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the team's Week 1 contest, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. It was widely expected the veteran would lead the offense over Taylor Heinicke, but the decision hadn't been announced. Fitzpatrick inked a one-year, $10-million deal with the NFC East club in March.

