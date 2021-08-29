Cancel
Vikings, Smith agree to reported 4-year, $64M extension

By Caio Miari
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings and star safety Harrison Smith signed a contract extension, the team announced Sunday. The pact will keep Smith in Minnesota for four additional years and is worth $64 million, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith is now reportedly locked in with the Vikings for five more seasons....

