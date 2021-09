At a time when it seems more difficult than ever to get Americans to agree on much, many of us seemingly agree that the tragic disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is someone else’s fault. You can blame Joe Biden and his team for overseeing botched evacuations. You can blame Donald Trump and his team for negotiating flawed peace. You can blame Barack Obama and his team for encouraging misguided restraint. You can blame George Bush and his team for broadening a focused mission. If you find Joe Biden’s criticism compelling, you can even blame Afghanistan’s soldiers.