REPORT: Season-Ending Torn ACL for Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

By Morgan Adsit
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is done for the season with a torn ACL. Not at all surprising given the images of the injury, and the Ravens' reactions on the sideline and after the game. Dobbins left yesterday's...

