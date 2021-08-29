“The screams continued all through the night and into the early morning hours”, Mom strangled 6-year-old daughter and stabbed her 8-year-old boy in the chest with a knife

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore. Police said 28-year-old Jamerria Hall confessed to killing her two children, six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. She was arrested Wednesday morning. “We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Police said someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon because something smelled bad. When officers got there, they found the...