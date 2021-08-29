Cancel
Public Safety

“The screams continued all through the night and into the early morning hours”, Mom strangled 6-year-old daughter and stabbed her 8-year-old boy in the chest with a knife

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
According to the police officials, the 28-year-old mother admitted to brutally killing her two kids after their bodies were recently discovered decomposing in her apartment. Prosecutors say the defendant stands accused of strangling her 6-year-old daughter and stabbing her 8-year-old son in the chest with a knife. According to the...

Baltimore, MDPosted by
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Mother Admits to Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter and 8-Year-Old Son

Tragedy has unfolded in Maryland where a young mother confessed to a gruesome, unthinkable crime. In a Facebook post from the Baltimore Police Department, they have stated that a 28-year-old mother, Jamerria Hall, confessed to killing her two children, 6-year-old Da’Neria and 8-year-old Davin Thomas. Hall was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, after confessing to investigators to killing both of her children. Hall was charged with 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, and reckless endangerment of the children.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her Two Children, Six-Year-Old Da’neria Thomas & Eight-Year-Old Davin Thomas, After Their Bodies Were Found At Southwest Baltimore Apartment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore. Police said 28-year-old Jamerria Hall confessed to killing her two children, six-year-old Da’neria Thomas and eight-year-old Davin Thomas. She was arrested Wednesday morning. “We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Police said someone called them to Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon because something smelled bad. When officers got there, they found the...
WorldInternational Business Times

2 Women Kill Newborns With Lover’s Help, All 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident, two women have been accused of killing and burying their newborns soon after giving birth. The women and their lover, a 36-year-old man who is said to have helped them in the crime, were arrested on July 30, but details of the brutal murder came out Saturday.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

One mom comforted another after her daughter was struck by a stray bullet. A year later, the roles are reversed | Jenice Armstrong

Soulless monsters are killing our kids. Last week, they shot up a car in the parking lot of a grocery store as people shopped inside. Every single night, gunshots ring out across the city. Nearly 1,500 people have been wounded by gunfire so far this year. Depending on where you live, Philly feels more like a war zone than a decent place to live.
San Rafael, CAKRON4

17-year-old boy arrested in connection with San Rafael stabbing

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — San Rafael police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred last Saturday. The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy from San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. On Saturday at 9:50 p.m., officers...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

SWAT Teams Called Out After Shooting In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT teams were on the scene late Thursday after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The shooting happened late in the afternoon at 5915 S. Richmond St. Police said a 69-year-old man was shot the neck. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was outside a home when a man walked up and shot him, police said. The gunman barricaded himself inside a house afterward, and a SWAT team was called to the scene. During the 9 p.m. hour, police reported the standoff had ended and the man had surrendered.
Missouri StateKAKE TV

Boyfriend wanted in deaths of Missouri teacher and her 11-year-old daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a central Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman’s 11-year-old daughter. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged J.T. McLean, 45, of Fulton, with two counts of first-degree murder. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said authorities have been unable to find McLean, who works as an over-the-road truck driver.
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.

