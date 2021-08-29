“The screams continued all through the night and into the early morning hours”, Mom strangled 6-year-old daughter and stabbed her 8-year-old boy in the chest with a knife
According to the police officials, the 28-year-old mother admitted to brutally killing her two kids after their bodies were recently discovered decomposing in her apartment. Prosecutors say the defendant stands accused of strangling her 6-year-old daughter and stabbing her 8-year-old son in the chest with a knife. According to the...davenportjournal.com
Comments / 186