Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson in trade with Texans: reports

By Brandon Scott
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans are trading edge rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets just one day after the end of their preseason, according to multiple media reports. Lawson, who the Texans acquired this offseason from the Miami Dolphins in a trade for linebacker Benardrick McKinney, never really stood out during his short time in Houston.

www.audacy.com

