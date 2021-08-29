Father allowed his 2-year-old girl to die of malnutrition and called the police several days after the child’s death, “He had a long history of alcohol abuse”
According to the court documents, a state judge has ruled that a man charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter is mentally competent to stand trial. The 45-year-old defendant allegedly allowed the little girl to die of malnutrition. The judge’s ruling was based in large part on the report created by a mental health professional who conducted a psychiatric evaluation on the defendant.davenportjournal.com
Comments / 7