Father allowed his 2-year-old girl to die of malnutrition and called the police several days after the child’s death, “He had a long history of alcohol abuse”

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
According to the court documents, a state judge has ruled that a man charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter is mentally competent to stand trial. The 45-year-old defendant allegedly allowed the little girl to die of malnutrition. The judge’s ruling was based in large part on the report created by a mental health professional who conducted a psychiatric evaluation on the defendant.

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
