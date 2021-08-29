Cancel
Elf, Up and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star Ed Asner has died

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Elf’ star Ed Asner has passed away. The 91-year-old actor sadly died on Sunday morning (29.08.21), surrounded by his family, Deadline reports. Asner played the role of Lou Grant in 166 episodes of the landmark CBS sitcom between 1970 and 1977. And his newspaper...

CelebritiesPopculture

Ed Asner's Death Leaves 'Lou Grant' Fans Heartbroken

The legendary actor Ed Asner died on Sunday morning at 91, his family announced. His death began a period of mourning in Hollywood and around the world as fans and his colleagues remembered his unparalleled contribution to film and television. Many also praised the Lou Grant star for his activism and philanthropy.
Celebrities411mania.com

TV Icon, Elf & Up Star Ed Asner Passes Away

Ed Asner, who created a host of unforgettable characters in both film and television including The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s Lou Grant, has passed away. Asner’s family issued a statement on his Twitter account that the seven-time Emmy winner, who also starred in films like Up and Elf, had passed. He was 90 years old.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ed Asner: Hollywood Legend was 91

Hollywood lost another of its most renowned members recently as Ed Asner passed away due to natural causes, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his film career. The 91-year-old actor dates back quite a ways when it comes to the business and had a rather interesting life. From working in a steel mill to joining the US military and helping to get several organizations started, Asner was one of those individuals that always appeared to be doing something and trying to help others throughout the length of his career. There’s little to no doubt that he managed to butt heads with several people during the course of his career since his political affiliations and his personal beliefs, like anyone else, sometimes ran up against stiff opposition from others around him, but Ed was the type of guy that would keep pushing forward in order to do what he felt was right and to stand up for his beliefs and those of others. Like several actors from back in his day, he sometimes had to deal with those that took issue with what he believed in.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Ed Asner, Legendary Comedian and Actor, Dead at 91

Ed Asner, the beloved actor who earned seven Emmy Awards and famously portrayed Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Sunday, August 29. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” a statement on the star's official Twitter account read today.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Mira Sorvino, Peter Frampton, and more mourn the death of icon Ed Asner

Ed Asner, the legendary actor who starred "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," passed away on Aug. 29. He was 91. "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully," his family said in a statement. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you." With a list of acting credits spanning eight decades, Ed, a well known activist and philanthropist, was one of the most respected actors of multiple generations. He's the most awarded male performer in Emmy history, and he has five Golden Globes to his name. The beloved actor, whose film credits included "Up" and "Elf," was most recently seen in "Cobra Kai." After his death, many in Hollywood publicly honored the icon on social media.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner’s...
CelebritiesNME

Zoey Deschanel pays tribute to late ‘Elf’ co-star Ed Asner

Zoey Deschanel has paid tribute to her late co-star Ed Asner, who she appeared alongside in festive favourite Elf. Asner passed away on Sunday (August 21) of natural causes at the age of 91. Alongside his role as Santa in Elf, Asner, he also appeared in JFK, They Call Me Mister Tibbs!, Hard Rain, and notably voiced grouchy Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s Up.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Josh Peck joins 'How I Met Your Father' cast

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck has joined the cast of Hilary Duff-led 'How I Met Your Father' series. CBS' 'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF), a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' (HIMYM) has added another former child star- Josh Peck to its cast in a recurring role to act opposite series lead Chris Lowell, according to E! News.
