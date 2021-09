The concept of the Metaverse was coined by sci-fi author Neal Stephenson decades ago. Have we reached some meaningful inflection point in our journey towards this dream?. Like many families dislodged by the pandemic, my wife and I sent our children to a new school last year. They had to make new friends, and they had to do it while wearing masks that hid their faces and staying six feet apart on the playground. Social distancing, as the name implies, is not conducive to creating strong new social relationships.