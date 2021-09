Michigan State has 19 commitments, is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 17 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, all a surprise considering Mel Tucker and his staff have not been on the job in East Lansing long and had to recruit through a pandemic. There were signs in the 2021 class that this staff was going to be successful in recruiting though, and that has come quickly as evidenced by the results in '22.