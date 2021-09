Everyone loves a new jersey, (well, most of the time). Arizona State released a new jersey that the Sun Devils will wear against Colorado on September 25. The most striking feature is that the top is gold combined with maroon lettering. The shoulders feature the Arizona flag design that the Sun Devils have incorporated into their jerseys of recent years. According to Sun Devil uniform expert Cole Streeper, or better know as @ASU_Uniformity on Twitter, this is the first gold jersey for Sun Devil football since 1990.