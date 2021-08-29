Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Why We Must Keep Nurturing Connection

By Authors
psychalive.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf these past 18 months have forced us to evaluate anything, it’s the importance of connection. Be it through new technologies, outdoor activities, or the little pods we’ve packed into to stay safe, we’ve all had to find creative ways to make connection work in a world of social distancing. Nurturing our relationships is one of the most fulfilling pursuits in life. Here’s why it’s so important, and here are some suggestions for how to do it.

www.psychalive.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Why You Should Talk to Strangers

Weak ties may have a strong effect on our well-being. Initiating social contact with strangers may improve your sense of well-being. Relationships need not be deep or lasting to have a positive impact on health. It is by now a well-established fact that social connections powerfully predict both physical and...
Relationshipsmadison

We must restore human decency -- Samuel Ludke

I see a blatant disregard for decency in this country of ours that is sickening. We are no longer treating our fellow humans with dignity, and I place the blame on a lack of parenting skills and a disregard for human life and human rights. This is not acceptable. The moment that people stop caring about their children, that's when we fall.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Relationship Advicedailypostathenian.com

Can a marriage survive without trust?

When the trust was broken in my marriage, I wondered if we could survive without it. Trust is a cornerstone of marriage. When we trust our partner, we feel emotionally safe with them. This safety allows for deeper connection and drives us to endure tough times when they arise. Trust...
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why Prayer Must Be a Priority

A young man who had a very chaotic childhood spent a great deal of his time living with his grandparents, because his mother didn’t really have much time for him. As he got older, he made some bad decisions and found himself in a lifestyle of drug use. But he hung out with a group of guys who happened to walk past the home of a pastor and his wife every day.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ben Spielberg of TMS & Brain Health: “Companionship”

Outside of work, I make it a priority to spend time with my loved ones — my dog, in particular. As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Ben Spielberg, M.S., Founding Neuroscientist & Chief Executive Officer. With a...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

You’re Not an Introvert or Extrovert…Are You An Ambivert?

Have you ever heard of an ambivert? It’s a relatively new term that experts use to describe someone who falls between the category of an introvert and an extrovert. The personality comes with both positive and negatives, but gaining some knowledge will help you understand it better. Understanding an Ambivert.
HobbiesThrive Global

Does kindness lead to success?

Social media influencer Dark Joseph Ravine, owner of (www.kindnessforsuccessbydjr.com) thinks it does. An arcade champion for several years, Ravine is the Guinness World Record Holder of the longest line of redemption arcade tickets. For years, Ravine has been giving away many of the prizes he wins at arcades to inspire others to engage in acts of kindness. Now, he wants to share his vision with the world by starting a “Kindness for Success” movement. His online merchandise features t-shirts, backpacks, lunch boxes and much more. “Wearing or carrying my Kindness for Success trademark can make a positive change in the world,” says Ravine.
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

The Big Reason Why We Must Teach Leaders to Lead.

Sarah was super excited to be promoted to a leadership role. She’d worked incredibly hard to climb the ladder and be considered leadership material. She would now be leading the team that she previously worked with. This made her a little nervous and she was concerned how her team would deal with her providing direction rather than doing the work with them. One thing Sarah could be confident in was she was incredibly good at her job. She was technically sound and had the runs on the board to prove it.
KidsTelegraph

Must we give children a complex about yoghurt?

Possibly the worst thing about the Tory nanny state’s devotion to making all nice things in life a royal pain to actually enjoy is its fixation with children. Yes, there’s a problem with overweight children in Britain, but the non-stop fussing about what they put in their mouths and how much and where and how they move their bodies is enough to drive anyone into a state of ill health.
HealthThrive Global

Why we are blaming and shaming

Never shame another. Ever. There has been so much blaming and shaming about every political choice, health choice , lifestyle choice (and the list goes on and on) this year. And it is not healthy for our hearts or our minds. This incredible post this week from Dr. Elisa Song,...
Columbus, INRepublic

Letter: We must act together to fight COVID

I am a strong proponent of freedoms and personal rights. I also have a deep respect for those who devoted and gave their lives for the creation of this democracy, and subsequent fights through generations to maintain that democracy. However, in the situation humanity finds itself in now, all of...
Cheyenne, WYcheyenneminuteman.com

We must be kid safe as well as Covid safe

So, the cherished members of our Cheyenne families are distracted as they make their way along our sidewalks and roadways. Parents have done their level best to teach the rules of the road and used the ‘look both ways’ mantra to keep their children safe on these treks to and from school. Many practiced the trip with their kids before the start of classes.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Customer Service and Mental Health

Dealing with an organization's customer service department can increase anxiety, harm, and feelings of unworthiness. Engaging with companies focused on consumer satisfaction and delivering quality over profits boosts mental wellbeing. Prioritize mental wellbeing and customer appreciation when choosing where to spend money. Life is full of potential stressors and distractions....
Kidsweareteachers.com

Why Our Kids Need Creative “Flow”—And How To Make It Happen in the Classroom

“I think therefore I am,” Rene Descartes’s famous pronouncement suggests that as long as we think, we exist. But, as we emerge from the pandemic, it’s clear to mental health professionals that thinking isn’t enough. Children have been doing nothing but thinking on their electronic devices and in remote classrooms, and many are languishing. Anxiety and depression in school-aged children are at all-time highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy