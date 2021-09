It is our duty of citizens of this planet to send NASCAR a thank you for the end of last week's race in Michigan. Sure, it sucks to tear up race cars, especially ones to whom we may-or-may-not have had hefty financial exposure. But that late-race calamity gave us relevant drivers starting deep in the pack for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and it's going to make our lives a whole heck of a lot easier.