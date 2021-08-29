Kanye West releases new album ‘Donda’ after month-long delay

Kanye West, performing here in 2015, has released new music. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

CNN — Kanye West released his latest studio album “Donda” on Sunday, after a delay. West hosted multiple listening events in the weeks leading up to the release of his album.

The album includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Scott, and others.

“Donda” was originally scheduled for release on July 22, following the first of three elaborate listening events, CNN reported.

There are 27 songs included on the Spotify playlist for the album. There is one track, “Jail pt. 2” featuring DaBaby, that is listed but not available to listen to yet.

He held a final listening event in Chicago on Thursday, where DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and Kim Kardashian West, participated.

The rapper’s last album, Grammy-winning record “Jesus is King” was released in 2019.

