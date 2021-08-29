Fallows: The fall of Kabul was nothing like Saigon

There’s a story that marines tell—I’ve heard it more than once, in slightly different forms, and it goes something like this. Years into the war in Afghanistan, a squad of marines heads into a remote village in the mountains. When they arrive, at first the villagers mistake them for Russians. When they explain, “No, we’re American,” the villagers ask, “Why are you here?” One marine I met claimed to have initially been stumped by the question. It was 2010, he recalled. Why were we there? He said that he ultimately responded to the villager, that some bad people who lived here flew planes into buildings and the buildings fell down. At which point, the villagers looked at one another in utter confusion. No one who lived there, they were certain, had ever been inside a plane, let alone flown one.