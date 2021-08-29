Cancel
Fallows: The fall of Kabul was nothing like Saigon

Cover picture for the articleJames Fallows says media outlets made a "gross failure" by making an "instant equation of the fall of Kabul with the fall of Saigon." He says the two events had almost nothing in common except helicopters. "Keeping things in perspective is where the media has fallen short," Fallows says.

James Fallows
#Fall Of Kabul#Fall Of Saigon
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

Operation Babylift: A frantic Saigon rescue effort is echoed in Kabul’s chaos

It was early April 1975 in Saigon, the final days of the South Vietnamese collapse in a ruinous war, and crying women were handing orphaned babies to Regina Aune. Aune, a 30-year-old Air Force flight nurse, had just landed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base as part of Operation Babylift, a mission ordered by President Gerald R. Ford to evacuate thousands of orphans before Saigon fell.
Middle EastLongview News-Journal

Finck: The fall of Kabul

If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast it is the greatest empire in the history of the world and will last forever. In 117, it would be hard to see it any other...
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Vietnamese American refugees draw parallels between Kabul, fall of Saigon

As U.S. forces work to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, Vietnamese Americans are calling on the U.S. to accept more Afghan refugees, drawing parallels between the fall of Saigon in 1975 and what is unfolding in Afghanistan today. NBC News’ Claire Wang breaks down what can be learned from the experiences of refugees from the Vietnam War. Aug. 20, 2021.
WorldWashington Times

VP Harris to arrive in Vietnam as evacuation of Kabul evokes memories of fall of Saigon

Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive Tuesday in Vietnam, of all places, on an awkwardly timed trip during the Biden administration’s worst foreign policy crisis, which is drawing parallels to the embarrassing U.S. evacuation of Saigon. The chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan has already overshadowed Ms. Harris‘ trip, which is...
Middle EastCitrus County Chronicle

Fall of Kabul stunning, hearbreaking

Over the past couple of days, I've watched along with all of you as Afghanistan has fallen — quickly and violently — to the Taliban. As the cities toppled one-by-one, the footage coming out of places like Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar, and Kabul left me stunned and heartbroken. Many of you reading this served in Afghanistan, or have a loved one who did. I know that you may be experiencing a lot of different emotions right now, and I wanted to take a moment to share my feelings with you.
CharitiesWINKNEWS.com

Humanitarian says chaos in Afghanistan reminiscent of fall of Saigon

A humanitarian we spoke to wants to help save as many people from the chaos in Afghanistan as possible after he spent years there. It’s personal to him because of his experience, but also because what is happening there now serves as a reminder of the end of the Vietnam War, which is especially personal to his mother.
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Community Viewpoint: Parallels between Kabul, Saigon

In the words of the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” For those of us of a certain age, the fall of Afghanistan evokes painful memories of the fall of Saigon. There are some differences, of course. The Republic of Vietnam lasted for two years after the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Some units of South Vietnam’s army did stand and fight. But leaving aside the larger issues of why we never should have intervened in Vietnam in the first place, it was hard to watch America fall flat on the world stage back then. It is hard again.
WorldPosted by
DFW Community News

Historically Speaking: The Fall of Kabul

If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast that they were the greatest empire in the history of the world, and the Roman Empire would last forever. In 117 it would be hard to see it any other way. The Romans were on top of the world. Yet starting around the 200s, serious infighting began hurting their power from within. By the end of the 300s, they had spread themselves too thin, spent too much money, leaders were corrupt, and they began to lose battles to traditionally lesser foes. By the end of the 400s, Rome was no more.
WorldThe Conversation

From Saigon to the Mujahideen: the many historical echoes of the fall of Kabul

When Kabul fell to Taliban forces on August 15, observers rushed to draw historical parallels to make sense of the situation. There were abundant analogies to choose from, between Afghanistan’s four decades of war and the US’s various failed interventions and nation-building projects around the world. US secretary of state...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

American Purpose After the Fall of Kabul

There’s a story that marines tell—I’ve heard it more than once, in slightly different forms, and it goes something like this. Years into the war in Afghanistan, a squad of marines heads into a remote village in the mountains. When they arrive, at first the villagers mistake them for Russians. When they explain, “No, we’re American,” the villagers ask, “Why are you here?” One marine I met claimed to have initially been stumped by the question. It was 2010, he recalled. Why were we there? He said that he ultimately responded to the villager, that some bad people who lived here flew planes into buildings and the buildings fell down. At which point, the villagers looked at one another in utter confusion. No one who lived there, they were certain, had ever been inside a plane, let alone flown one.
WorldWashington Post

‘Dead people were everywhere’: Carnage and chaos at Kabul airport

KABUL — Thousands of anxious Afghans seeking a new future were once again massing at Kabul's airport on Thursday, waiting to be frisked by the U.S. Marine Corps at Abbey Gate. There were five days left before the departure of the Americans, five days to escape a nation suddenly under control of the Taliban.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...

