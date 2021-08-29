Cancel
Combat Sports

Jake Paul ‘Banned’ From Fight By Surprising Name

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paul brothers have really accomplished a ton in the sport of boxing. While they started off as a big joke to many, the duo have really shown up and shown out as legit fighters. Whether you agree with them being good or not, you must hand them credit that they did and continue to do some pretty great things and have really helped to give the sport more of a push than ever as they have hit crazy numbers with pay-per-view buys. What’s next though? Could we see the two clash in the ring? A brother vs brother fight is what everyone wants except for one person….Tyron Woodley ‘Humiliated’ At Floyd Mayweather Party.

Tyron Woodley
Logan Paul
Jake Paul
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed. As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things. The pair...
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Going To Jail’ For Bad Reason?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer could be having a tough time ahead of him. It turns out The City Attorney’s Office in Scottsdale, Arizona, has refiled two criminal misdemeanor charges against him after federal prosecutors decided against pursuing a case related to his presence at a mall while it was being looted in May 2020.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full fight videos

Jake Paul has once again proven he’s better than anyone in the MMA community gives him credit for, defeating Tyron Woodley via split decision with 78-74, 77-75, 75-77 scores. The story of the fight saw Paul take the first three of eight rounds by picking Woodley apart with volume. Woodley...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Halle Berry Gets Surprising UFC Star Fired

Halle Berry has been sued by former UFC fighter Cat Zingano, who is claiming that Halle offered her a movie role but was ultimately nixed. As per the lawsuit, reported by TMZ, Cat claims she met with Halle back in July, 2019 to talk about a movie HB was directing, “Bruised,” and said that Halle told her she was perfect for the project.

