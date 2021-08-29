Jake Paul ‘Banned’ From Fight By Surprising Name

The Paul brothers have really accomplished a ton in the sport of boxing. While they started off as a big joke to many, the duo have really shown up and shown out as legit fighters. Whether you agree with them being good or not, you must hand them credit that they did and continue to do some pretty great things and have really helped to give the sport more of a push than ever as they have hit crazy numbers with pay-per-view buys. What’s next though? Could we see the two clash in the ring? A brother vs brother fight is what everyone wants except for one person….Tyron Woodley ‘Humiliated’ At Floyd Mayweather Party.