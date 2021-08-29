Cancel
This journalist exemplifies Afghanistan's 'brain drain'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeheshta Arghand made history by interviewing a Taliban official on TV in Afghanistan. But now the 24-year-old Afghan journalist has fled the country. She tells Brian Stelter that she hopes to return someday and "work for my country, for my people."

MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
WorldBBC

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld: Calling Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan a success is like 'polishing a turd'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that calling President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a success would be like "polishing a turd" in an appearance on "The Five" Monday. Gutfeld made the comment moments after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Female journalist who fled Afghanistan describes the horrors of the Taliban: 'Their actions are unforgivable'

Rukhsar Azamee, a former Afghan journalist who fled the nation in 2015 after receiving death threats, says that the Taliban cannot be trusted on "The Story." Rukhar Azamee: Whenever I think about August 31, it scares me. I have no idea what will happen. Now that the U.S. Is there and other troops are already in Afghanistan, in the airport, Taliban are taking those actions against journalists and there were many, many others that said they’re not coming to the press. It scares me. It scares everyone in Afghanistan. I’m in contact with my fans, my family and we’re all so worried. We have no idea what will happen after August 31. Just thinking, looking back to the history that Taliban had in Afghanistan, we cannot trust them. Their actions are unforgivable for all Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
Middle EastPosted by
Parade

Who Is CNN's Clarissa Ward? Find Out About the Brave Journalist Covering Afghanistan's Taliban Takeover

Being told by a member of the Taliban to “stand to the side” because she is a woman hasn’t stopped journalist Clarissa Ward from risking her life to report live on the ground from Afghanistan. Following the country’s takeover by the militant terrorist organization, CNN viewers have been astounded by the incredible bravery shown by the bold correspondent and mother of two as she’s interviewed Taliban members, including one commander on women’s rights, in addition to fearlessly reporting less than 200 yards away from the entrance of the Kabul airport amid gunfire and being confronted by an angry Taliban fighter.

Comments / 0

