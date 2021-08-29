Ahtna customary and traditional use: Our land sustains us
Since the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898, the Ahtna people have learned and applied new ways of managing the food and resources that sustained us for a millennium. In one lifetime, we went from being the only inhabitants of our region to co-managing the resources of our homeland alongside state and federal actors. With the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in 1971 and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) in 1980, new options for protecting our peoples’ resources appeared, but also accompanied challenges for preserving subsistence and traditional knowledge.www.adn.com
Comments / 0