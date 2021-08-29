Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anchorage, AK

Ahtna customary and traditional use: Our land sustains us

By Ken Johns
Anchorage Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898, the Ahtna people have learned and applied new ways of managing the food and resources that sustained us for a millennium. In one lifetime, we went from being the only inhabitants of our region to co-managing the resources of our homeland alongside state and federal actors. With the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in 1971 and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) in 1980, new options for protecting our peoples’ resources appeared, but also accompanied challenges for preserving subsistence and traditional knowledge.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Alaska Native#Resource Management#The Klondike Gold Rush#Ancsa#Anilca#Ahtna Inc#Congress#Ahtna Incorporated#The Anchorage Daily News
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Related
Willow, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Bad decision on oil development

The recent order by Judge Sharon Gleason shows how much she doesn’t know about how strict the environmental regulations are in Alaska. For one, they are constantly monitoring emissions. I’ve never heard of any Native village being evacuated due to pollution in the air, and there is only one village near the Willow development. It’s so strict that if even a drop of oil hits the ground from a vehicle or a piece of equipment, it has to be reported and cleaned up immediately. If not, you can get fired from your job.
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Anchorage Daily News

Gov. Dunleavy must do more to help Alaska combat COVID-19

A few months ago, Alaskans’ hard work in the fight against COVID-19 gave us cause for optimism. But just as we lowered our guard, the delta variant arrived. The delta variant is more than twice as infectious as the original virus. It causes more severe illness, it is affecting our kids and it is straining Alaska’s already fragile hospital capacity.
Alaska StateAnchorage Daily News

My recent votes on the PFD

As an elected state representative who has been in the middle of the big debate about the fiscal policy of the state of Alaska, including the Permanent Fund dividend and how we fund our state government, I thought I should provide some context to my recent votes on House Bill 3003, which included this year’s PFD and other spending items.
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Human Waste Is Nutrient-Rich – It Can Be Used To Sustain Agriculture and Improve Economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology, and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
Industryeenews.net

Could ‘non-use’ rights boost conservation lands?

Despite winning contracts for 1,200 acres of public lands across Utah in 2016 and even paying rental fees, Tempest Exploration Co. LLC ultimately lost its leases — because conservation activist Terry Tempest Williams admitted to the Bureau of Land Management that she wasn’t interested in actually taking oil out of the ground.
Washington, DCfederalnewsnetwork.com

Congress, agencies should be working toward ecological sustainability

As legislative and administrative solutions to climate change are being debated in Washington D.C., I encourage Congress and the Biden Administration to step back and consider the larger challenge so that we accurately define the problem, and intelligently craft solutions to achieve our goals. The big picture is our need...
Anchorage Daily News

Alaskans, you can win $49,000 for getting vaccinated. Do we have your attention now?

Let’s start by being as straightforward as possible: We want Alaskans to get vaccinated. As director of the Alaska Division of Public Health and president and CEO of the Alaska Chamber, respectively, we’re aligned in this common goal from different perspectives. On the health care side, we’re more than year and a half into this fight against COVID-19 and now battling another surge that is again threatening our health care system. From the business side, we know healthy people are the foundation of a healthy economy. Businesses across Alaska are continuing to struggle as people have lost or changed jobs, altered behaviors due to the pandemic or had to isolate or quarantine after becoming sick or exposed to COVID-19.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska reports 801 COVID-19 cases and a new record for hospitalizations

Alaska on Wednesday reported its second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases as statewide virus hospitalizations reached a new record high for the second day in a row. There were 801 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday statewide, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services dashboard. The only time Alaska recorded more cases in one day was Dec. 4, with 906 cases.
Anchorage Daily News

Emaciated seabirds are turning up dead on Western Alaska beaches for fifth straight summer

NOME -- Communities all over Western Alaska are finding dead seabirds on their shores for the fifth consecutive summer. Researchers and federal scientists still have no definitive explanation for the cause. Gay Sheffield, a wildlife biologist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Sea Grant, annually collects dead seabird...
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska launches series of $49,000 awards to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

The state of Alaska and the Alaska Chamber launched a program on Thursday to encourage Alaskans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, giving away prizes of $49,000 apiece to one newly vaccinated adult and youth each week through Oct. 30. A one-time prize of $49,000 also will be awarded to one...
Environmentecomagazine.com

Climate Change Challenge: Terminology Used by Scientists Confounds Public

“It sounds like you’re talking over people,” said one study participant in a USC/United Nations Foundation study. Participants offered helpful suggestions for improving climate language. There’s plenty of information available about climate change. The question is whether it's understandable. A new study finds that U.S. residents struggle to understand terms...
Anchorage Daily News

Politics is holding back our health care experts, and Alaska, on COVID-19

We are a husband and wife, and political moderates. That’s a good thing, since Selena is a lifelong Democrat and, until recently, Scott was a longtime Republican. Our most important title is we are parents of two great kids. One is a teenager and the other just happens to be 11-and-a-half years old. In short, our youngest is too young to be vaccinated, meaning the stakes from COVID-19 are high. Given there are approximately 120,000 Alaskans under age 12, we know thousands of families share our predicament.
Alaska StateAnchorage Daily News

‘Be vigilant’: Vaccine breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Alaska are surprising, usually less severe and part of the reality of the pandemic for now

Theresa Christman got vaccinated against COVID-19 in April. The 37-year-old Anchorage resident suffers from autoimmune disorders and knows she’s more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus. When the headache and scratchy throat came on in late July, Christman figured she’d caught the flu from friends. It couldn’t be COVID.
EconomyCornell University

Seminar series to challenge perceptions about sustainable global development

Eleven development scholars and practitioners will address some of the world’s most urgent challenges — from racial and gender inequalities to climate change and resilient food security — in a new seminar series confronting perceptions about sustainable global development. The new Perspectives in Global Development Seminar Series invites world-leading experts...
Wildlifeecomagazine.com

'Opihi Age, Growth, and Longevity Influenced by Hawaiian Intertidal Environment

Crashing waves and water temperature along rocky shorelines strongly influence the growth patterns of the yellowfoot limpet (Cellana sandwicensis), or 'opihi linalina, an intertidal species endemic to the Hawaiian Islands. That is the primary conclusion of a study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment by researchers from the University...
westgov.org

Best of the West: Carbon capture technology finding a western foothold; California wildfire update; historic gift for Montana State University; Alaska man harnesses hydropower

The Western Governors' Association keeps you updated on the latest news in the West. Here are the top stories for the week starting Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy Anne Nygård and Loren Holmes) Carbon sequestration has been a buzzword during years of relatively small-scale experimentation. Of late, however, the concept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy