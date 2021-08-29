Ahtna customary and traditional use: Our land sustains us

Let’s start by being as straightforward as possible: We want Alaskans to get vaccinated. As director of the Alaska Division of Public Health and president and CEO of the Alaska Chamber, respectively, we’re aligned in this common goal from different perspectives. On the health care side, we’re more than year and a half into this fight against COVID-19 and now battling another surge that is again threatening our health care system. From the business side, we know healthy people are the foundation of a healthy economy. Businesses across Alaska are continuing to struggle as people have lost or changed jobs, altered behaviors due to the pandemic or had to isolate or quarantine after becoming sick or exposed to COVID-19.