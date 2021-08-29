Cancel
Video Games

Toy Review: NECA x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Pinball Crate

SuperHeroHype
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToy Review: NECA x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Stern Pinball Crate. NECA‘s animated-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures haven’t made life easy for collectors. As (mostly) Target exclusives, they get snapped up by scalpers quickly. And their super-popularity makes them disappear fast even in areas with no re-sellers. NECA makes some figures available via LootCrate, but even those sell out before the deadline at times. So it’s with some pleasure that we report the Stern Pinball Crate, previously available at Walmart, remains available online direct from Stern. And with it, an exclusive Shredder variant figure. But for $64.99, you’d expect more. And it delivers.

