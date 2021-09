Even though Ida is expected to bring more rain than wind, Central Hudson says it is ready for whatever happens. "It's been a busy season for us with a lot of pop-up storms as it is. So, we've been pretty much in a constant state of readiness for storms this summer. Our trucks are out there performing their daily duties right now, but they are equipped with everything they would need to respond to outages if this storm does in fact create widespread outages throughout our area," says Joe Jenkins, of Central Hudson.