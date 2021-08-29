Cancel
Battle of the Bandwagons.

By DSmithHall
Mile High Report
 4 days ago

Coming this season to a Bronco site near you its The Battle of the Bandwagons. And oh what an all star lineup we have in store for you. Deaf Lockard - wait until you hear these hits these folks are cranking out. "He Was Cheated" "Covid Blues" and who can forget their song about longing and what could have been "He's the Next Josh." While it seems they would be a multi-faceted Bandwagon, you will soon be amazed how they can hit the same note over and over (and over and over and over...) Their strongest member is the one who keeps the backbeat. Interestingly, he has abandoned his drum for a dead horse that he keeps beating.

