More Than 400,000 Without Power As Hurricane Ida Moves Through Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards spent Tuesday morning visiting the parishes of Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. John the Baptist and conducted flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte to assess Hurricane Ida's destructive wake in the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana. "This storm was every bit as advertised," Edwards said. "And the damage that we have seen here […]