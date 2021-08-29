Cancel
Sandstone, WV

Jackie Lee Cales

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
Jackie Lee Cales, 73, of Sandstone passed from the loving arms of his family to the open arms of his Heavenly Father Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home.

Born September 16, 1947, at Sandstone he was the son of Louise Bowles Cales Adkins and the late Emmett Paul Cales. A retired carpenter and mason self-employed through his own business Cales Construction Company, a larger than life character with a ready smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a heart of gold with an incredible love for his family and an unwavering faith in God, was the happiest spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forevermore at peace he will live in the hearts of his family.

Preceded in death by a brother, Larry Paul Cales, and stepfather, Curtis Adkins.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janet Cales of Sandstone; four children: Jackie Cales Jr. (Lori) and Patricia Cales Gowins (Tom) all of Granite Falls, NC, and Kerri Cales Osborne (Craig) and Joshua Cales all of Sandstone; stepsons Ronald Ward (Mindy) of VA and Tommy Ward of Sandstone; grandchildren: Kaylin Cales, Noah Cales, Cambree Cales, Karley Cales, Kensley Cales, Tyler Mounts, Christian Mounts, Michael Reyes, Mateo Reyes, Heaven Harrah, Raven Wills, and Karalee Wills; great grandchildren: Lucas, Abigail, Brendan, and Delilah Mounts, Mason Lee and Aneva Harrah; sister Margaret Ruger (Norm) of OH; brothers, Hayward Cales of Sandstone, Jimmy Cales of NC, David Cales of TN and Gary Cales of Rupert.

A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Ramp Holiness Church with Brother Jim Boswell officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper Cemetery at Sandstone. Friends may call from 10:00 am until service time on Sunday at the church.

Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jackie Lee Cales, please visit our floral store.

