Thelma Hylton Smith, of Beckley and formerly of Floyd, VA, was born on December 10, 1933 in Christiansburg, VA to her parents Sydney S. and Lorena Coleman Hylton, Sr. She gained her Heavenly wings on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Beckley, WV at the age of 87.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph “Joe” Curtis Smith; parents Sydney and Lorena Hylton, Sr.; brothers Marvin, Sydney Jr., Ray, and George Hylton; and her sister Marie DeWeese.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter Bonnie J. (Darrell Bailey) Smith; sister Jan Young of Anchorage, AK; and several nieces and nephews who will miss her.

Thelma enjoyed sewing and gardening. She thoroughly loved her work at the garment factory in Floyd, VA. Her passions in life were all animals and children.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 1-3 pm at the Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center Chapel. A memorial celebration of Thelma’s life will begin at 3 pm. Floral arrangements are welcome for services or if you prefer, donations may be made to the Raleigh County Humane Society in memory of Thelma. Words of comfort may be offered to the family by visiting www.meltonmortuary.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thelma Hylton Smith, please visit our floral store.