Thomas Benjamin Bell Sr., 80, of Hinton passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Jackie Withrow Nursing Home following a short illness.

Thomas was a Professor of Economics at WVU Tech. He was a professional runner and had participated in many marathons. Thomas enjoyed walking his dogs, reading and collecting record albums and books.

Preceded in death by one brother, James Bell.

Survived by wife, Vickey A. Bell; one son, Thomas B. Bell Jr.; stepchildren, Trinity Ann Sigler and Terri E. Fizer and several grandchildren.

Graveside service and burial will be 12:30 P.M. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Greenbrier Burial Park, near Hinton with Pastor Robbie Merritt officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery from noon until time of services on Monday.

