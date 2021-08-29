CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Orange County Schools mask mandate goes into effect

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The mask mandate at Orange County schools will begin on Monday. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks for the entire school day. The only students who can be exempt from the mandate are those with a medical condition. They must provide a doctor’s note. Students could face anything from a verbal warning to in-school suspension for failing to wear a mask in school.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Health
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#School Districts#Covid#Moms For Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday. The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to require all federal employees and government contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. In July, Biden said federal workers had to get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy