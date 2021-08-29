Orange County Schools mask mandate goes into effect
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The mask mandate at Orange County schools will begin on Monday. Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks for the entire school day. The only students who can be exempt from the mandate are those with a medical condition. They must provide a doctor's note. Students could face anything from a verbal warning to in-school suspension for failing to wear a mask in school.
