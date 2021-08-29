Ricci Page Freeman, 39, of Ranger, WV, departed this life on August 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV.

He was born August 18, 1982 in Logan, WV, the son of Lionel Page Freeman and the late Arlene Freeman.

In addition mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry C. & Hasty (Vance) Freeman and Homer & Claudia (Shelton) Elkins.

Ricci enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lana Sue Freeman; one daughter, Brooklyn Page Freeman; one son, Devin Freeman; two step-sons, Jonathan Thompson and Franklin Thompson; two sisters, Shelly Gwin Stricklin and Alshley Ramrez; special friend, David Wiley; and his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Betty Fleming.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Elkins Cemetery, Ranger, WV with James Thomas and Bethel Purkey officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.