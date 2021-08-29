Roy G. Lowther, 94, born October 18, 1926, in Cambridge, OH, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 25, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Roy grew up in and around Spencer, WV, where he worked for his father’s oil and gas drilling company. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1945. After high school, Roy joined the army, and spent a year in Germany. When he returned, he became reacquainted with the love of his life, Evelyn Cline, and they were married on October 18, 1947.

In 1951, Roy started working for Union Carbide where he trained to become a chemist. While working, he attended WV State College and earned a degree in chemistry in 1972. He retired in 1986.

Roy was an active, highly respected of member of Highlawn Baptist Church in St Albans since 1961, where he served in many capacities. Roy was a friendly, affable person who liked to keep busy. He always had a “project” going either at home or church.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Lowther and Evelyn Eddy Lowther; his beloved wife of 71 years, Evelyn W. Cline Lowther; his sister Vera Lowther Litton; and his brother Russell E. Lowther.

He is survived and missed by his family, daughter Sandra G. Lowther Clancy, son-in-law Charles A. Clancy and granddaughter Caitlin E. Clancy.

The memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Highlawn Baptist Church in St Albans with Reverend Jason Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St Albans. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.

In remembrance of Roy’s life, donations may be made to Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. St Albans WV 25177.