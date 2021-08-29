Cancel
Pipestem, WV

Vanessa Lynn Strattis

By Naomi Bowles
 4 days ago
Vanessa Lynn Strattis, 63, of Pipestem, passed over at her home with her loving family by her side following a very courageous battle with lung cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

Born October 12, 1957 in Iaeger she was a daughter of Jacqueline Jeanette Swim Strattis of Pipestem, formerly of Hensley, WV and the late James Howard Strattis.

Vanessa Lynn loved to garden (especially flowers), rescue pets (cats), hunt, fish and water ski. She was a caregiver to many people in her life, family and extended family. She attended Welch High School and Hinton High School, where she was an active member of both marching bands and served as the State Flag Bearer in the latter. After her graduation, she became a post graduate and the first state certified female auto-body mechanic in the State of WV, building her own first vehicle (VW bug). Vanessa attended Beckley Junior College, completing two years in business administration.

Vanessa Lynn was an employee of Pipestem State Park, McDowell County Head Start, Murphy’s Mart, Magic Mart and FPC Alderson. After 26 years of service with the Bureau of Prisons, Vanessa retired as a Correctional Services Tech.

Vanessa Lynn is preceded in death by her father, James Howard Strattis; paternal grandparents, Mike and Katie Howell Strattis; maternal grandparents, Edna Mae O’Neal Swim and Cecil Swim; nephew, Jason Charles Deaver and brother-in-law, Charles Thomas Deaver.

Vanessa Lynn is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard Derby; her mother, Jacqueline Swim Strattis and sister, Theresa J. Strattis Deaver; numerous close cousins and extended family members.

A private ceremony was held on August 20, 2021 at Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Chaplain Betsy Walker officiating. Burial followed in Restwood Memorial Gardens, Madams Creek, Hinton.

The family of Vanessa Lynn Strattis would like to thank the staff of Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital, Hospice of Southern WV, Dr. Marilyn Glaser and Chaplain Betsy Walker for their services and compassionate care they provided for Vanessa. Thank you to the numerous friends and family for their prayers and caring gestures. Thank you to the caring staff of Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors.

