Mingo County, WV

Alkie Walls

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
 4 days ago
On August 27, 2021 heaven gain an angel. Alkie was born May 11, 1962, in Mingo County, WV to Robert & Georgia Isom Justice. She was preceded in death by her mother and husband Billie Walls.

Those left to cherish precious memories include her dad and bonus mom Robert & Rita Justice. Her life partner and care-giver that was always by her side, Kenny Evans. Her children Billie Walls and Brandie Walls. Grandchildren Hannah (Trey) Hannah, Addison Sierra Walls , Mikey Mullins, Ciarra Dean, and Charlie Chafin. Siblings Debbie (Dan) Nattress, Georgiaetta (Melvin) Bolden, Bobby Justice, Paula Akers, Mary (David) Killam, Tim (Kelly) Justice and Rob (Tonya) Justice. Great-grandchildren she never met but dearly loved and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private service for family will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Burial will follow in Justice Cemetery at Varney, WV.

