Timothy Paul “Timmy” South

By Naomi Bowles
Sunrise Wednesday, May 2, 1962 to the sunset Saturday, August 28, 2021. Timothy Paul “Timmy” South age 59 was the son of the late David and Lenora Jackson South. He graduated from Union High School in 1981. At the time of graduation, he worked at Narrows Livestock Market and began his career as a lifelong logger. He began working at Narrows livestock Market at a very young age and continued working there for 20 plus years. He became a Monroe County school bus driver, and he loved his job and all the kids he hauled for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Granny, Lillian Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Anna and David Cole, Sr.; and sister, Doris Cole Mann. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Amy South; brother, David South, Jr. and wife Terry; Sister, Dinah Ripley and husband Junior; sister, Cookie Cole and companion Vincent; brother, C.W. Patton and wife Karen; brother David Cole and wife Barbara; sister, Leslie Hawks; and several nieces and nephews.

Timmy had a knack to put people at ease. A kind soft spoken man that worked hard each day. He put his heart into everything he did and was a real problem solver. He loved his farm animals and took great care to see that their animals were well fed, and all health needs were met. He helped his “girls” birth many a calf. Tim never met a stranger and helped all that needed his assistance. Timmy loved working with his Stihl power saws and really enjoyed cutting firewood, especially during snowfall. He built and finished his and Amy’s log house they live in. His carpentry skills were very handy maintaining their rental properties as well. he was a true Polymath. Timmy was also a true steward of the land and water.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV with Pastor Mike Biggs officiating. Burial will follow in Wickline Cemetery at Zenith, WV. The Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of the service at the funeral home. Friends and bus drivers will serve as Pallbearers. Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in and around the area, it has highly recommended to social distance and wear a mask while attending the services. For those wishing to send the South Family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook, please do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

