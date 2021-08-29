Betty Lee Cox, 88, of Oak Hill, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Born January 21, 1933 in Rhodell; she was a daughter of the late Addy C. Farley and the late Lizzie Ellen Shrewsbury Farley. Betty loved to read, go camping and swimming; tending to her flower garden; socializing with anyone, if she met a stranger they were not a stranger for long, she was a people person. She enjoyed working at the Sophia Library and going bowling with her friends on their league. Betty enjoyed going to church and was a member of the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Herman Cox in February 2021; and several siblings. Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, John Cox and wife, Karen of Oak Hill, David Cox of Sophia, and Donna Cox of Roanoke, VA; a sister, Freda Barton and husband, Charles of Corbin, KY; a brother, Larry Farley and wife, Judy of Beckley; four grandchildren, Jodie Cox-Puett and husband, Justin of Charleston, Matthew Cox and wife, Lindsey of Mt. Hope, Natalie Lilly and Nicole Lilly both of Roanoke; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Charlotte. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Betty Lee Cox will be held 12:00PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 with Pastor Ken Killen officiating. Following the service, Betty will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Luther at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to please gather in the parking lot of Blue Ridge Funeral Home between 11:30 and 11:50 to go in procession to the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church 301 Teel Road, Beckley WV 25801. Online condolences and other information can be found by visiting www.blueridgefuneralhome.com Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Crematorium, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley is honored to be serving the family.